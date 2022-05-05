Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $321.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PEN. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $282.30.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $170.88 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $160.75 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,005.12 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.34.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Penumbra by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Penumbra by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Penumbra by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

