Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Shares of JVAL stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $35.79. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,080. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $39.27.

