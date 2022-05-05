Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Down 13.4%

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 13.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.66. 36,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 607,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,454,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 325,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 254.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 161,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

