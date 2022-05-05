PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at BMO Capital Markets

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS PHXHF remained flat at $$5.23 on Thursday. PHX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

