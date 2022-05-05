Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $17.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,038,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,727. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.
