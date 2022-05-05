Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSEMKT:PDO opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56.

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 15,000 shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $271,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Ann Meggers acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $217,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 86.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

