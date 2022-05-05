Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Down 8.5%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.93 and last traded at $41.51. Approximately 79,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,709,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CLSA decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth $6,634,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 103.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 13.6% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 42,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

