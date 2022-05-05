Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Ping Identity posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PING. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:PING traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.24. 42,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,506. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.08. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

In related news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $1,098,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,387 shares in the company, valued at $13,335,311.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

