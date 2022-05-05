Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Trading Down 9.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) was down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $29.00. The company traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.68. Approximately 5,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 974,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

PING has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

In other Ping Identity news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $1,774,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,234,747.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,564 shares of company stock worth $6,259,867 over the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

