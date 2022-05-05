Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of PIPR stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.02. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.40. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,482,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,199,000 after purchasing an additional 79,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 483,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 455,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 375,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

