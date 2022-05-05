Piper Sandler Cuts OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target to $55.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,583. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.32 million, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $229,046.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $148,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,701. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth about $493,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 37.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 63,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after buying an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

