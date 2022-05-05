Piper Sandler Downgrades Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Underweight

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

K has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

K opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.22. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

