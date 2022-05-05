Piper Sandler Lowers SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $75.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.75.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

