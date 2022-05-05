Piper Sandler Trims BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Target Price to $19.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 93.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 146,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,468. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 403,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 208,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3,798.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 78,363 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 574,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 705.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,553,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,255 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

