Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,093 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. TJX Companies makes up about 0.9% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,419,262. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.58.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.