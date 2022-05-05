Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 762 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $2,561,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $92.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $860.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,340,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $946.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $987.85. The company has a market cap of $891.01 billion, a PE ratio of 120.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

