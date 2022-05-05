Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 205,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

FCTR traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.52. 34,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

