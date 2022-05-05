Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Makes New $536,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded down $8.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.43. 817,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,366,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,592. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PayPal from $190.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

