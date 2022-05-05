Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $324,914,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,514,000 after purchasing an additional 643,631 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,477,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,329,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,406,000 after purchasing an additional 320,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,568,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.05. 16,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,809. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $54.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

