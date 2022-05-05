Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,800 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.91. 22,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.41 and its 200-day moving average is $173.51.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.