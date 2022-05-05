Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 684 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 684 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $140.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,304.59. 113,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,006. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,193.62 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,621.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2,758.89.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

