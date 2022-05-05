Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 530.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

EMQQ stock traded down $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $29.11. 256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,572. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $64.32.

