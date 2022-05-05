Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,572. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $64.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.