Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Trading Down 10%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 18,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 102,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Planet Green stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 96,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Planet Green at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef products; and engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

