Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Planet Labs Inc. is a provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. It offer mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions principally to agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies. Planet Labs Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. IV, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE PL opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

