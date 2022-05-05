PolkaDomain (NAME) Price Down 8.3% This Week

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $500,880.54 and $201.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaDomain has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaDomain alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.96 or 0.00221884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00039430 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,263.21 or 2.03301811 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About PolkaDomain

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaDomain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaDomain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaDomain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaDomain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.