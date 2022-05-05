PolkaFoundry Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $12.72 million and $1.53 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00029935 BTC.

About PolkaFoundry

PolkaFoundry is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,076,639 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

