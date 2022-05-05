PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Short Interest Up 17.2% in April

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PWSC traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,065. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.91.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

