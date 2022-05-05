Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $397.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22). As a group, analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

