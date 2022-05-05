Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Sold by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC cut its position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,288 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth $121,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 60,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,250. The firm has a market cap of $120.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93.

In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 16,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $51,365.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

