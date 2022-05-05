Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.98. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $85.29.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.59). The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. Precision Drilling’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $400,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $566,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

