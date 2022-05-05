Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00. Premier has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier in the first quarter worth about $545,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Premier by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 831,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Premier in the first quarter worth about $2,478,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

