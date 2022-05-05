Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of Premier stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,125. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28. Premier has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Premier alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Premier by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Premier by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.