Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Short Interest Update

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other Primo Water news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $4,509,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 82,532 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter valued at about $1,445,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 33.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 597,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after buying an additional 148,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 36.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 253,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 67,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRMW traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.45. 13,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -740.00 and a beta of 1.33. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

