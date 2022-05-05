Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after buying an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,659,000 after buying an additional 370,543 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,660,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,560,000 after purchasing an additional 241,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,926,000.

Shares of RSP traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.61. 5,393,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,316. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.33 and its 200 day moving average is $156.86.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

