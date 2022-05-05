Princeton Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth about $115,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cognex by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,144,000 after buying an additional 607,083 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Cognex by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,315,000 after purchasing an additional 455,508 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,312,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,172,000 after purchasing an additional 288,907 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex stock traded down $7.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,479. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.62.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

CGNX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

