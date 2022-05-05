Princeton Capital Management LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lumentum by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,507,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Lumentum by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Lumentum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 253,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,844,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.82. 1,544,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.39.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

