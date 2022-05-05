Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 15,764 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,764 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 98.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $95,642,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock remained flat at $$19.95 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 55,369,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,020,102. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $142.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

