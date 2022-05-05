Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 510 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,581 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.0% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $539,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,792 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,317 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.43.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $7.33 on Thursday, reaching $266.37. 1,556,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,418. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.37 and a 200-day moving average of $228.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

