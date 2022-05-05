Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Progyny alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $336,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 543,696 shares of company stock worth $23,159,237. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGNY stock traded down $3.95 on Friday, reaching $36.19. 12,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.69. Progyny has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.