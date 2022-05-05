Prologis (NYSE:PLD) & Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Head to Head Analysis

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis and Extra Space Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 77.08% 9.98% 6.43% Extra Space Storage 54.24% 24.72% 8.78%

Prologis pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Prologis pays out 63.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extra Space Storage pays out 97.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prologis has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Extra Space Storage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prologis and Extra Space Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 1 8 2 3.09 Extra Space Storage 1 6 8 0 2.47

Prologis presently has a consensus price target of $175.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.41%. Extra Space Storage has a consensus price target of $198.29, suggesting a potential upside of 1.39%. Given Prologis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prologis is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Prologis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Prologis has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prologis and Extra Space Storage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $4.76 billion 23.69 $2.94 billion $4.99 30.52 Extra Space Storage $1.58 billion 16.65 $827.65 million $6.16 31.75

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Extra Space Storage. Prologis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prologis beats Extra Space Storage on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

