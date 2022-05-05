Prometeus (PROM) Market Capitalization Achieves $124.38 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $124.38 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $7.56 or 0.00020481 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00029721 BTC.

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

