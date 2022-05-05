ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Raised to “Buy” at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PUMP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. R. F. Lafferty increased their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

PUMP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,362. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 2.51.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ProPetro will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at $783,380.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ProPetro by 129.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

