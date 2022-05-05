PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.19)-(0.17) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $66-67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.73 million.

PRO traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.56. PROS has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The firm had revenue of $66.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PROS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,079,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PROS by 100.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in PROS by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PROS by 24.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in PROS by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

