PROS (NYSE:PRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on PROS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

NYSE:PRO opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. PROS has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 316.22% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROS will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,520,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,967 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,913,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,006,000 after purchasing an additional 368,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PROS by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after purchasing an additional 341,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth $9,518,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth $9,480,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

