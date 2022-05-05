ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Trading 3.4% Higher

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.24. 102,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,169,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,724,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,914 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth $13,623,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 966,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 802,174 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $6,263,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $3,198,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

