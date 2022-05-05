ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Up 5.1%

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating)’s share price were up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.34. Approximately 194,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,223,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 53,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 58.8% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

