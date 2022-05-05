Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.85

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 3006128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PROSY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Prosus from €97.00 ($102.11) to €76.00 ($80.00) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Prosus from €137.00 ($144.21) to €128.00 ($134.74) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prosus from €122.00 ($128.42) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prosus from €115.90 ($122.00) to €76.00 ($80.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

