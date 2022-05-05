Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Reduced by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $23,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $111.57. 3,273,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,359. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.05. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.47. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.46.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,357,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

