PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1903 per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from PT Astra International Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.18.

OTCMKTS PTAIY opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

