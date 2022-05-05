PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1903 per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from PT Astra International Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.18.
OTCMKTS PTAIY opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $10.64.
PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
